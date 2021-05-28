PV announces Arconic’s $100,000 investment

The Pleasant Valley Community School District has announced a $100,000 investment by Arconic in the District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

With the grant, PVHS purchased a Haas TL-1 CNC Lathe, a Haas TM-1P CNC Vertical Milling Machine and two manual Bridgeport Vertical Milling machines with power feeds and digital readout capabilities, a news release says.

These pieces of equipment, along with a previously purchased numerically controlled Plasma Cutter, will allow PVHS to take a major step forward in preparing students for a registered apprenticeship and/or CNC Programming Certificate through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

“Arconic and Arconic Foundation are honored to have provided technical input and a foundation grant of $100,000 to expand the CNC machining program at Pleasant Valley and to coordinate the connection of the program to Scott Community College,” said Arconic Plant Manager Steven Jennings. “The demand for skilled trades and those interested in advanced manufacturing is very strong and provides great jobs.”

Manufacturing jobs such as welding, production line, and CNC are in high demand. According

to a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute as many 2.1 million jobs will be unfilled through 2030.

In Iowa alone, manufacturing employment has risen by 870,000 jobs since April 2020.