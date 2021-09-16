PV, sheriff’s office investigate high-school vandalism from social-media challenge

The Pleasant Valley School District and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating incidents of vandalism/ criminal mischief stemming from social media challenges.

According to a message on the Pleasant Valley High School website, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, a cash reward up to $200 for information leading to the discovery of individuals responsible for theft and damage to school property is being offered.

On Thursday, the district sent a message from PVHS Principal Darren Erickson to parents:

“The Pleasant Valley School District and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating incidents of Vandalism/ Criminal Mischief at Pleasant Valley High School and Junior High. The current issues are stemming from a social media challenge called ‘Devious Lick,’ which encourages students to destroy bathrooms and steal obscure things from school.”

“Parents/Guardians, we are asking for your support to discuss the seriousness of these actions with your child and encourage them to report this behavior.”

Tips can be submitted via P3 Campus or directly to school administrators or PV school resource officers. Criminal charges will be sought for anyone found engaging in this behavior, the website message says.