Q-C and Peoria communities mourn death of SENB Bank president and community leader

Many people in the Quad Cities and Peoria areas are mourning the sudden death of Daniel P. Daly, President and CEO of SENB Bank, who passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, at age 65.

On Facebook Wednesday, SENB Bank posted: “The entire SENB Bank family mourns this loss. On behalf of the SENB Bank Board of Directors, our management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dan’s family.

“Dan was an extraordinary leader who brought an abundance of energy and passion to our organization. He will be missed by many,” the bank said, noting Terry L. Esch has been appointed SENB Bank President and CEO. The bank has locations in Moline, Village of East Davenport, Bettendorf, and Buffalo, as well as Roscoe, Ill. and Beloit, Wis.

Renew Moline (of which Daly was board chairman) posted Wednesday:

“Dan led Renew Moline in the same way he did most things—with enthusiasm, focus on what needed to be done, patience and most of all a warm smile and great laugh. Dan was always there when called to serve, and he made us feel good about our work and ourselves. We will miss him terribly. On behalf of the Renew Moline staff and Board of Directors, we extend the Daly family and the SENB family our deepest condolences.”

Daniel Patrick Daly, who passed away at age 65, was longtime board chairman for Renew Moline.

Daly, 65, of Peoria passed away unexpectedly on Monday at his home. He served on the boards of Empower Illinois, Renew Moline, Gilmore Foundation and Regional Opportunities Council. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors for SAL Family and Community Services and the American Red Cross.

“I will miss Dan’s humor, leadership, and compassion. He truly was a wonderful human,” Liz Nolte, Renew Moline’s operations and communications director, posted Wednesday on LinkedIn. “My thoughts are with his family and extended network. What a legacy.”

“Dan Daly will be missed tremendously by many and especially by everyone at SAL Family and Community Services,” Marcy Mendenhall, president/CEO of that organization, said Wednesday.

“Dan was a person of many talents — whether that was analyzing spreadsheets with great accuracy, listening intentionally to conversations then asking the right questions, having comments to bring levity to a situation, and his great insight to know when to push and when to pull back,” she said. “His leadership will be missed and so will his laugh and generous spirit. Dan served as Board Chair, Finance Chair, and member of the Buildings and Grounds Committee since 2017.”

A wide-ranging career of volunteerism

Daly was a member of CEO Council and Focus Forward CI and was honored as a 40 leaders under 40 in 1996 and alumnus of the year in 2014. He had served in leadership roles on the boards of the Heart of Illinois United Way (and chaired its 1999 annual campaign), the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, Catholic Charities, the Finance Council of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria, the EPIC Foundation, Tri-County Urban League, Community Foundation of Central Illinois, Human Service Center and Human Service Center Foundation, FC Peoria Soccer Club and the Peoria Park District Foundation and Fayette Companies.

Daly also chaired the Peoria County unit of the American Cancer Society and chaired that organization’s statewide fundraising efforts. He served as chair and treasurer of the Peoria Civic Center Authority and co-chaired the $60-million redevelopment in 2005. He also served as Chairman of the Peoria Riverfront Museum and co-chaired the construction of their $35-million museum development in 2012.

In addition to his wife Sherry Lynn O’Neill, Daly’s survivors include his children, Maggie (Clark) Halstead of Virginia Beach, Va., Bridget Daly of Norfolk, Va., Maureen (Robert) Smith III of Bloomington, Ind., and Patrick Daly of Peoria. He had six grandchildren — Elizabeth, Catherine, Edmund and Mary Halstead and Bobby IV and Chloe Smith; two brothers, Michael (Sally) of Moline, and Robert (Denise) of Davenport, Fla., and his favorite sister, Mary Jo (William) Murphy of Bloomington, Ill.

A visitation will be held at Peoria’s St. Philomena Catholic Church on Sunday, Dec. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be at St. Philomena on Monday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation one hour before the service at 9:30 a.m.

