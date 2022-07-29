Renderings by Streamline Architects of the planned improvements to Arts Alley in downtown Rock Island.

A few Quad-Cities area projects have won new funding from the state of Illinois Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program.

It launched in August 2021 and grants are awarded on a quarterly basis, to help organizations fund efforts intended to spur tourism.

As part of this, $10 million in first-round funding was met with $16 million in matching funds, for a total of $26 million in investments for 41 projects designed to support ongoing recovery efforts in the hard-hit tourism industry, according to a Friday state release.

An example of the African Painted Dogs that Niabi Zoo wants to acquire to protect as an endangered species.

Local projects to earn state funding are:

Arts Alley, downtown Rock Island — $267,181.20 support Arts Alley, an outdoor pedestrian area and venue for special events and social gatherings.

— $233,000 to support design fees and construction of an African Painted Dogs Exhibit at Niabi Zoo. Timber Lake Playhouse, Mt. Carroll — $194,796.26 in support for the theater’s facilities remodeling project.

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) also announced $15 million in new funding to support tourism sector across Illinois, through the second round of the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program offered by the State.

Through the $15 million investment, which is open for applicants beginning today, $5 million will be reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $10 million will support a broad range of other tourism-related project such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more. This grant is funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

A rendering of the planned rejuvenation of Arts Alley next to the Quad City Arts Center in downtown Rock Island, on 2nd Avenue.

“When the pandemic struck, the tourism industry across the globe lurched to a standstill,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “That’s why, last August, I launched the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program—delivering the support our communities needed to bring back parades, festivals, and cultural celebrations that are so vital to families in neighborhoods across our state.

“Today, I’m proud to announce an additional $15 million for this successful program to continue supporting our tourism sector, driving economic development, and bringing our communities together,” he said.

“From boosting local economies and small businesses to showcasing the beauty of our state, Illinois’ tourism industry contributes more than fun experiences for all of us. It is also about history and community—and preserving the rich, diverse stories that make Illinois a great place to live in and visit,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

“Our administration has been committed to supporting the tourism industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic because of how integral it is to our state’s communities,” she said. “This additional $15 million in funding is a testament to that.”

This round of funding prioritizes downstate communities, communities that have experienced declines in hotel tax revenues and provides $5 million specifically for festivals.

Localities, tourism and festival businesses, and entities can apply for grants of up to $500,000 that may be used to establish and enhance tourism attractions or festivals. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To apply for the grant, visit this page.