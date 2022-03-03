The Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County (MAA) mourns the loss of longtime commissioner Jim Jannes.

Jannes was appointed to the board of commissioners to represent the people of East Moline in 2005, according to an airport release Thursday. During his nearly 20 years as a commissioner, he served as chairman between 2012-2014 and most recently held the seat of treasurer.

“Jim’s deep knowledge of the airport’s operations, particularly his financial expertise, have greatly contributed to the MAA’s past and current success,” current board chairwoman Jodi Fisk said Thursday. “He supported new board members by sharing his knowledge of the airport’s history, but also focused on what was best for the airport’s future. On a personal note, Jim’s warmth and friendship will be deeply missed.”

Jannes, 85, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home. Private funeral services will be held with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jim was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Moline, the son of Christ and Tasia (Harris) Jannes. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Beloit College and he later earned his MBA. The Quad Cities airport in Moline has eight appointed commissioners representing Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Milan, and Rock Island County.

“Jim was the type of community servant that always took pride in the boards and community services he took part in,” said Mayor Reggie Freeman, East Moline. “His dedicated services to the City of East Moline will be gratefully missed!”

Jannes was an engaged and enthusiastic commissioner who championed the airport, the release said. His presence and contributions to the organization will be sorely missed. The MAA will recognize Jannes’ service during the March 22 board of commissioners’ monthly meeting.

More information about Jannes’ life and the opportunity to share condolences can be found at www.vanhoe.com.