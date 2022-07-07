Visit Quad Cities on Thursday announced its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023.

“I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, who is executive director of Quad Cities International Airport.

“Dave and his team have made tremendous progress putting the Quad Cities on the map as a destination for tourism, conferences and major events,” he said of group president/CEO Dave Herrell. “I believe the pathway between visitors and residents is directly connected when people visit our region and see how family-friendly and affordable it is.

“Whether you’re a young professional, family, or simply looking to make a change, experiencing what the QC has to offer is a great first step,” Leischner said. “I’m excited to see where our work takes us over the next year and continue working toward a bright future for the Quad Cities region.”

Dave Herrell is president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities,

“We are grateful for our board’s continued strong leadership and support of our values, mission, and brand promise, Herrell said in Thursday’s release. “Tourism is crucial to our economy’s recovery and future positioning. Tourism matters because it leads to increased visitation, revenue creation, brand image, and talent.

“Our board’s commitment to modernizing tourism so that we can remain competitive is deeply appreciated. We are continually humbled by their passion and stewardship for the Quad Cities regional destination,” he added. “It’s a phenomenal team of leaders and we look forward to Mr. Leischner’s energy and guidance during the coming year.”

The full Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors is:

Neil Dahlstrom, Deere & Company

John DeDoncker, TBK Bank

Mayor Bob Gallagher, City of Bettendorf

Todd Hajduk, TPC Deere Run

Michelle Hargrave, Figge Art Museum

Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities; Ex officio

Nick Holke, Element Hotel

Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort

Tony Knobbe, Scott County Board of Supervisors

Ben Leischner, Quad Cities International Airport

Maria Ontiveros, Mercado on Fifth

Brandy Poston, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, City of Moline

Jennifer Sautter, MindFire Communications

Corri Spiegel, City of Davenport

Kai Swanson, Rock Island County, Illinois & Augustana College

Mayor Mike Thoms, City of Rock Island

For more information, see the Visit Quad Cities website.