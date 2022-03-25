Ben Leischner, executive director of the Quad Cities International Airport, was in Washington, D.C. earlier this month to seek more federal support for the airport’s $20-million renovation plans.

A rendering of the renovated interior of the Quad Cities International Airport,. Moline.

“I make this trip each year but it was even more important to get valuable facetime with decision makers because maximizing federal investment is one of my goals for Project GATEWAY,” he wrote recently on the Moline airport website. “During my conversations, I shared our challenges and needs, and provided clear direction on how legislators can support aviation to ensure the industry is healthy and thriving.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) that was recently passed designated $25 billion to airports. That includes both formula-based funding and competitive grants. The QC airport announced late 2021 that MLI will receive $2.86 million annually as part of the formula-based funding.

Ben Leischner is executive director of the QC Airport.

Leischner is pushing for more discretionary investment out of the $5 billion pool of competitive grant money designated for airport terminal facilities.

“We started planning for the terminal renovations before we knew there was an opportunity for substantial federal investment,” he wrote. “The amount of work we’ve already completed puts us ahead of the game from other airports seeking the same competitive funds.

“Beyond the obvious modernization that will give our nearly 40-year-old terminal better form and function, we will use the opportunity to address issues around access,” Leischner said of Project GATEWAY. “Our facility will exceed ADA standards, support families with nursing suites and companion care facilities, and overall ensure underrepresented groups have improved access to the airport.”

This extends to looking at bus service to and from the airport, for employees, tenants and passengers.

“Public transportation is becoming increasingly important with the cost of gas rapidly rising. My goal is to work with MetroLINK to make sure transportation to the airport is easy, predictable, safe and convenient – goals I know the team at MetroLINK shares,” the airport director said.

Jeff Nelson (left), CEO of QC MetroLINK, and Leischner spoke at a Quad Cities Chamber event Friday, March 25, 2022.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine and transform transportation in our nation, thanks to incredible investment from our federal and state partners,” Jeff Nelson, CEO of QC MetroLINK and chair of the American Public Transportation Association, posted Friday after a Quad Cities Chamber event at which he and Leischner spoke.

Aside from talking about how MLI would use the grant money, many discussions during the airport director’s time in D.C. centered on how the government plans to distribute the $25 billion.

“It’s a big job and just like everywhere else, government officials have been challenged with the impact of COVID – many government offices are still closed or working hybrid schedules, there are open positions (as with every industry) and early retirements,” Leischner said. “In short: the aid is there but there’s no one to administer it.”

Close to beginning construction

“As we are mere months away from starting construction for Project GATEWAY, I am keenly interested to understand how the money we have been appropriated, and the money we will be competing for, will find its way to the Quad Cities, and in what timeframe,” he wrote. “I will be keeping a close eye on this particular issue and staying in communication with legislators to get progress updates.”

One of the renderings for the planned $20-million renovation to Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, which has won $2.85 million in new federal funding.

The airport is seeking letters of support from local mayors and other elected officials to demonstrate to the FAA that the project is worthy of investment to support our region’s growth.

“In speaking with just some of our local mayors already, they are enthusiastically ready to support the airport,” Leischner said. “It’s a fantastic demonstration of how our bi-state communities pull together to better the entire region. These conversations aren’t the first we’ve had with legislators and elected officials on this topic and they will continue over the next several years.”

