QC airport gets $3 million grant

The Quad City International Airport received $3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The federal dollars will be used for drainage improvements to eliminate standing water on the airfield.

“Transportation hubs like the Quad City International Airport play a major role in supporting the regional economy,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, who announced the grant with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.. “Investments like this promote their continued growth and ensure they are prepared to provide the best service possible to folks traveling through the Quad Cities. I’d like to thank Senators Durbin and Duckworth for all of their support and look forward to seeing what the future holds for MLI.”

The airport received $2,214,738 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation in September to reconstruct lighting systems on both Runway 13/31 as well as six taxiways.

“Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success,” Senator Durbin said. “The funding announced today will help modernize our aviation infrastructure and improve the experience for Quad City travelers. I will continue working with Congresswoman Bustos and Senator Duckworth to bring these important investments to our state.”

“Investing in our airports boosts the local economy and strengthens our state’s transportation systems,” Senator Duckworth said. “This funding will help ensure Quad City International Airport has the necessary resources to improve operations and support local jobs. I will continue to advocate for federal funding that makes our aviation system safer, more reliable and a driver of economic development in Northwest Illinois.”

“These federal dollars are crucial to our ability accomplish our top priority, which is ensuring the safety and security of the traveling public,” said Benjamin Leischner, Executive Director of the Quad City International Airport. “Our aircraft operations will be able to run more efficiently due to this investment and I want to thank Congresswoman Bustos and Senators Durbin and Duckworth for all of their efforts in securing these funds.”