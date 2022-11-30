The Quad Cities International Airport will partner with IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, for a TSA PreCheck enrollment event Dec. 12-16 hosted at the Moline airport.

Enrollment takes less than 10 minutes, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days, according to a Wednesday release from the airport. Registration is required and interested passengers will select the QC International Airport as their location and choose a time slot on the registration website.

“Demand for travel is still extremely high coming out of the pandemic, so we thought it was an ideal time to bring TSA PreCheck enrollment directly to our passengers – especially as people start to consider spring break travel plans and beyond,” Ashleigh Davis, the airport’s public relations and marketing manager, said in the release.

“TSA PreCheck is a great way to expedite what can be one of the more time-consuming aspects of the travel experience, especially as our passengers make their way back home from larger airports.”

TSA PreCheck membership will be good at any airport that offers PreCheck, Davis said.

Some of the benefits of TSA PreCheck include:

Shorter wait times at security checkpoints

Keeping shoes and belts on

Not having to unpack laptops or compliant liquids

Children 12 and under can join a parent/guardian with TSA PreCheck

You can learn more about how TSA PreCheck works and the benefits here. The enrollment site will be across from the Delta and United counters on the public side of the terminal.

Hours will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and 1-5 p.m. The application fee of $78 is due at the time of the appointment, and valid for five years.