QC airport receives $2.8 million FAA grant

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program has awarded the Quad City International Airport with a $2.8 million grant.

The program, funded under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, awarded $2 billion in total to U.S. airports.

The airport says the funding will continue to offset lost revenue and provide operational and payroll support. The airport previously received $8 million from the CARES Act.

“As a facility that supports nearly 500 jobs, nearly 100 of which are employed directly by the Metropolitan Airport Authority, this funding ensures that we can continue to provide the level of service that we are known for while keeping the MAA workforce fully intact,” said executive director Benjamin Leischner. “I want to thank our elected officials here in Illinois and at the federal level for their support of the transportation sector. Air travel is critical to our country’s infrastructure and here locally, the airport’s economic impact is more than $500 million per year. This exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled.”

The airport says it has seen some “early signs of stabilization and recovery,” with passenger numbers hovering around 20-23,000 passengers per month.

“The safety of air travel, paired with the vaccine rollout and pent up demand are setting the industry up for a rebound,” said Leischner. “We believe the worst is behind us and are cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see improvements throughout 2021.”