Quad Cities International Airport is reporting a solid February 2022, as traffic improved 70% over February 2021, with a total of 40,752 passengers going through the Moline facility.

Only 23,981 traveled in February 2021, compared to 55,694 in 2020, just before pandemic shutdowns, according to a Tuesday airport release. Delta Air Lines has seen the largest swing in traffic, in part due to the company’s prolonged COVID mitigations that included blocking seats through the first half of 2021.

“There’s no doubt that the loosening or removal of COVID mitigations as a result of declining cases are playing a role in what we’re seeing this year so far,” said Ashleigh Davis, the QC Airport public relations and marketing manager.

In the first two months of 2022, the airport saw a 67% increase in total passengers compared to 2021.

While the majority of cities and states are loosening restrictions, the federal mask mandate is still in place through April 18. U.S. airports, airlines and public transportation are all included in the mandate which requires face coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking.

According to TSA.gov, “CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor.”

Spring break 2022 is also shaping up to be the busiest since 2019, though still slightly below 2019 levels, the airport said. This aligns with many analysts’ predictions that full recovery may not occur until 2023. One roadblock to recovery is widespread airline crew shortages. Despite surging demand, airlines continue to cut routes, decrease frequency of routes or delay restoration of routes that were suspended in 2020.

Business travel also remains sluggish, causing airlines to hedge their bets with vacation destinations with the limited resources available.

“I think we will see more business travel this year – though it may be more of a slow trickle versus the rapid return of leisure travel,” said Davis. “Even within our own organization, we’ve been to several conferences already this year with more planned. There is value in meeting face to face with the people that directly impact your organization.”

After seeing 721,999 total passengers in 2019, the Moline airport had traffic plunge in 2020 to 306,149 passengers, and improve last year to 493,348. The biggest month the airport saw since COVID has been October 2021, with 51,623 passengers.

For more information, visit the airport website.