The Quad Cities International Airport continues to rebound from COVID, as the Moline facility saw the highest number of passengers in March 2022 since pre-pandemic.

The airport had a total of 52,148 passengers last month, 46 percent more than March 2021, and compared to 66,166 passengers in March 2019. Delta saw the biggest jump in passengers year over year (100%) because the airline had not yet restored service to Minneapolis (that came back in June 2021), airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Davis said Wednesday.

“Traffic continues to be solid in terms of recovery, but airlines across the U.S. are dealing with some major staffing shortages, which is impacting their ability to add and/or restore service to pre-pandemic levels despite the surge in demand,” she said.

The March 2022 passenger total was the highest for QC airport since before COVID shutdowns, when it posted 55,694 coming through in February 2020.