The Quad Cities International Airport is feeling some negative impacts from the national pilot shortage, but not as bad as the Dubuque airport.

American Airlines will drop service to Dubuque beginning on Sept. 7, ending flights for the regional airport’s sole commercial airline.

The move adds a fourth city to the list of recent pullbacks by American as the company grapples with a pilot shortage, with the airline previously saying it will also drop service to Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Islip, N.Y. following the Labor Day weekend, according to The Hill.

American informed the Iowa airport on Tuesday that it would drop service, an airline spokesperson and the Dubuque airport director said.

“The airport is not closed,” Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said in a statement. “We have robust general aviation with multiple corporate and private aircraft, including the University of Dubuque.”

The QC Airport in Moline serves 10 destinations and hubs currently, among the four airlines (American, Allegiant, Delta, United). In 2019, it was 11 – Delta service to Detroit was dropped during the pandemic and has not been restored, and no timeline is available for when it might return, airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Davis said Thursday.

“The pilot shortage is having a widespread impact on the entire industry and a lot of regional airports are taking the brunt of reduced service,” she said. “At MLI, the pilot shortage is directly affecting the restoration of frequencies to pre-pandemic levels to major hubs. Unfortunately, that also impacts airlines’ ability to add new routes.

The QC International Airport continues to recover from the pandemic, but is grappling with rising fuel prices and staffing shortages.

“While demand is strong, airlines simply don’t have the resources to meet that demand,” Davis said. “We speak with our airline partners regularly to update them on the business and general economic climate of the Quad Cities, and in turn, they update us on their challenges and forecasted plans. It is still very much a fluid situation and each airline is managing recovery differently.”

Reducing frequency of flights

Airlines are scaling back the number of times per day they will fly to a single destination.

For example, in 2019 American Airlines flew to Chicago four or five times each day from Moline — now it’s twice a day, Davis said. American saw its portion of total QC passengers served by the airport drop in May 2022 versus the same month last year, from 33 percent to 26 percent.

“We have enough demand and traffic to support adding some of those per day flights back in, there just aren’t enough pilots to support it,” Davis said.

Because of the hold on restoring frequency or adding new routes, the airport continues to hover around the 15-20% range below 2019 travel activity, Davis said. Last month, the QC Airport saw 49,795 passengers come through — above its May 2021 total of 42,881, but below the pre-pandemic May 2019, when there were 64,386 passengers.

Dubuque up in the air about commercial airline

Dalsing in Dubuque noted that the airport also hosts various events and Sun Country Airlines charter flights. The airport has not yet announced if another commercial airline will replace American, but Dalsing said staff continue to meet with legacy and low-cost carriers.

The pullback is the latest fallout after American and other airlines shed millions of jobs at the height of the pandemic to cut costs, according to The Hill piece.

But now travel demand is surging, with daily passenger output regularly surpassing 2 million people at the nation’s airports at rates that approach pre-pandemic trends.

Airlines have struggled to keep up with that rising demand, facing issues like pilot shortages and higher fuel costs, driving prices higher.

Carriers like Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have cut back on their schedules this summer, and thousands of flights were canceled or delayed this past weekend ahead of Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

