The Quad Cities International Airport is celebrating historic wins and an important step forward for the future as summer ends.

At a time when regional airports are still facing challenges resulting from pilot shortages and aircraft equipment changes, the QC airport in Moline is growing and pursuing what could be the next frontier for aviation, it said in a Thursday press release.

Benjamin Leischner is executive director of the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline.

“It’s been tough for regional airports as airlines focused attention on larger aircraft and airports to recover from the pandemic,” QCIA executive director Benjamin Leischner said in the release. “But we’re feeling more optimistic than ever about the future of the QC Airport. It’s taken a dedicated staff and committed community to get us here, and we’re using this momentum to take us into the future.”

The Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners has approved plans to conduct a commercial spaceport planning study.

Aviation is continually evolving, and commercial space travel may be a big part of the future, the airport release said. Airport leadership wants to ensure the QC is at forefront of that development. Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Transportation have shared their support.

The study is being funded through a $283,500 grant, 90% from the Illinois DOT.

The Airport Authority board approved moving forward with the feasibility analysis in August, meaning they are working with a consultant to determine if a spaceport is even logistically possible at the airport before moving forward with anything else, QCIA spokeswoman Ashleigh Davis said Thursday.

American Airlines flights parked at the Quad Cities International Airport gates on January 11, 2023.

“We do not have a timeline yet on how long the study will take but we will issue a separate release once more details have developed,” she said.

A summary of airport wins over the past several months include:

Record-breaking traffic

In May, July and August, the airport recorded a historic number of air traffic movements, including exceeding 5,200 movements in July. A tower movement is defined is any time a plane (charter, cargo or commercial) takes off or lands. July’s QC total of 5,259 was 78 percent higher than the same month last year.

The number of tower movements, regardless of the size of the aircraft, impacts many areas of an airport, the most essential being federal funding, the QC airport said. Essentially, the busier the airport, the better the opportunity to receive grant funding from the FAA which helps buy equipment, support airport maintenance and improvement projects, and more.

The QC airport control tower.

“The significant increase in activity is a clear indicator that the recent emphasis on supporting general aviation and pilot training is paying off,” the Thursday release said. “Additionally, competitive fuel prices have increased activity with MLI building a reputation among pilots as a convenient fuel stop with friendly controllers, cheap gas and even stocking the pilot’s lounge with free Whitey’s ice cream for major fly-ins and events.”

New service to Charlotte

The biggest win of the summer was the announcement of twice daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina with American Airlines.

American Airlines now offers nonstop flights to Charlotte, N.C., out of the Quad Cities International Airport.

Airport staff partnered with an air service consultant firm based in Washington, D.C. and is working with regional businesses to gather data that appeals to airline network planners.

John Deere’s presence in the southeast played a substantial role in securing this route as well as swelling support from the business community needing eastern seaboard connections and beyond, the release said.

Total passengers who boarded or departed planes at QCIA in July (the most recent data available) were 46,489, compared to 47,363 in July 2022.

