The Quad Cities International Airport will continue requiring everyone wear face coverings for the next five weeks.

Based on the CDC’s recommendation, the TSA will extend the security directive to mandate mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th. The mask requirement (for planes, trains and buses) was originally due to expire on March 18.

During this time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor, according to a TSA release Thursday.

This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. They will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.