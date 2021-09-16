QC airport unveils solar panel project

A ribbon was cut Thursday for the Quad Cities International Airport solar panel project.

More than 4,500 panels have been added to the airport terminal roof and new carports in the premium parking lot.

Almost all of the former short-term parking lot is now covered. The airport also added more electric vehicle charging stations, bringing the total to seven.

The airport says the panels will provide a clean energy source for the airport “with the potential to save at least $600,000 in energy costs over the next several decades.”

The airport says project was made possible through a private-public partnership valued at $8 million, with no direct cost to the airport.

