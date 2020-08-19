QC airport’s rebound better than national average

U.S. domestic air travel is down 70 percent or more compared to 2019, but the Quad City International Airport announced Wednesday that its July passenger numbers are “trending at least 4 percent higher than the national average.”

Quad City International Airport had 22,088 total passengers in July, compared to 14,390 in June and 64,311 in July 2019.

The airport said leisure travel to destinations in Florida, Arizona and Nevada through Allegiant Air have bounced back in greater numbers.

“There are likely a few factors contributing to this increase, including lower airfare to vacation destinations, but also our size and location are a differentiator,” said Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager, Quad City International Airport. “Our convenient location means it’s a quick drive from home, there’s less contact with crowds as you arrive and you still have ample space while you’re in the airport to spread out which are all important factors to consider when traveling.”

Flights to Minneapolis, Denver and Detroit are currently on hold at Quad City International Airport but officials expect those routes to return as traffic continues to increase.