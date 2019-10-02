QC among first to get U.S. Cellular’s 5G network

U.S. Cellular’s initial 5G deployment is focused in Iowa and Wisconsin, but the entire Quad Cities will benefit.

East Moline, Moline and Rock Island are the only Illinois markets to be included in the deployment, which begins in the first quarter of 2020.

The first phase will be on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will feature faster data speeds, a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to the network at the same time.

“Iowa and Wisconsin are two of our largest markets, and we’re excited to introduce 5G technology to customers in both urban and rural communities where other carriers have not,” said Michael S. Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer of U.S. Cellular.

The rollout will include parts of 140 cities across Iowa. Here are some of the larger markets affected:

Ames, Ankeny, Bettendorf, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Coralville, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fairfield, Indianola, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Keokuk, Knoxville, Marion, Marshalltown, Mason City, Newton, Osceola, Ottumwa, Urbandale, Vinton, Waterloo, Waverly and Williamsburg.