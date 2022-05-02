Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinics the 1st Thursday during the month of May, and June at Zion Lutheran Church, at 1216 W. 8th Street (off Marquette Street) in Davenport.

The clinics will be held 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. those days (May 5 and June 2).

Vaccines/Services for dogs being offered are: Distemper/Parvo vaccine, Bordetella vaccine, Rabies vaccine, Heartworm testing, and microchipping. Vaccines/Services for cats being offered are FVRCP vaccine, Rabies vaccine, and microchipping. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center has two locations:

Adoption & Education Center is at 724 W. 2 nd Ave., Milan. Business Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 W.1st Street, Milan. Business Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit its website.