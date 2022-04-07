Beginning April 7, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold monthly low-cost mobile vaccine clinics in Davenport.

The first clinic is Thursday, April 7, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 1216 West 8th Street in Davenport. The following dates for the mobile clinics at Zion Lutheran Church are as follows:

Thursday, May 5 – 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 – 2:00-5:00 p.m.

The following vaccines and services will be offered for dogs at the clinics:

Distemper/Parvo vaccine

Bordetella vaccine

Rabies vaccine

Heartworm testing

Microchipping

The following vaccines and services will be offered for cats at the clinics:

FVRCP vaccine

Rabies vaccine

Microchipping

Cats must be in a carrier, and dogs must be on a leash.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center has two locations for all other services:

Adoption & Education Center, 724 W. 2 nd Avenue, Milan. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Avenue, Milan. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 West 1st Street, Milan. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

