The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold low-cost mobile vaccine clinics the first Thursday during the months of April, May and June at Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th Street in Davenport.

Clinics will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, Thursday, May 5; and Thursday, June 2.

Services for dogs being offered are: Distemper/Parvo vaccine, Bordetella vaccine, rabies vaccine, heartworm testing, and micro-chipping.

Services for cats being offered are FVRCP vaccine, rabies vaccine, and micro-chipping. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.