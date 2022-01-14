QC Animal Welfare Center to take part in global Betty White Challenge

The QC Animal Welfare Center in Milan and other local organizations are participating in the global #BettyWhiteChallenge on Monday, Jan. 17.

The beloved TV actress Betty White would have turned 100 years old Monday, Jan. 17, and fans across the world are participating in a virtual movement, #BettyWhiteChallenge, to celebrate her love of animals.

“Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives,” she once said.

White passed away on Dec. 31st, 2021, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. On Jan. 17th, fans around the world will be honoring America’s Golden Girl by making a donation to their local animal shelter. A donation drive is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17th from noon to 4 p.m. at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center, at 724 2nd Avenue West in Milan.

Donations can also be made by visiting the QCAWC Facebook page and/or website.

Other local businesses partnering with QCAWC and participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge are all Quad City Area Hy-Vee stores, which are holding a Pet Supply Drive starting Friday, Jan. 14 through Jan. 17. Donations from the Illinois QC Hy-Vee stores will benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, and donations from the Iowa QC Hy-Vee stores will benefit the Humane Society of Scott County.

Card My Yard Quad Cities will be making a donation to QCAWC for every yard display greeting placed

Saturday, Jan. 15th through Monday, Jan. 17th.

QC Custom Tees & More will be selling custom "Betty & the Pets" T-shirts through an online store

Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 23. QC Custom Tees & More will donate $5 to local humane societies for every T-shirt sold. As an added bonus, Lisa Francescon with Francescon Portraiture will donate a free portrait session, a $200 value, to one lucky customer who purchases one of these shirts.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is a non-profit humane society that relies solely on donations. In 2021, it improved the lives of thousands of animals in our community by finding them forever homes and offering low-cost veterinary services, according to a center release Friday.

“We are only able to continue our life-saving mission because of animal friends in our community. Help us celebrate Betty White’s life by making a donation today!” the release said. The center also operates a Quad City Animal Welfare Spay/Neuter & Wellness Center at 612 1st West in Milan.

To learn more, visit the QCAWC website.