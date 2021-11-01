QC antique show this weekend

Collectors, decorators and vendors from all over converge at the QCCA Expo Center this weekend for unique antiques and vintage items.

The Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market is back in the QCA Friday through Sunday, featuring furniture, art, pottery, stoneware, books, prints, jewelry, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising and tons of other antique finds.

The Antique Spectacular Vintage Market is Friday, November 5, through Sunday, November 7, at QCCA Expo Center, located at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island. For more information, click here.