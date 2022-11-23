For the third straight month, the Quad Cities area had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois, as of October 2022, according to new state data.

The jobless rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area was 3.5 percent in October, compared to 4.2% the same month in 2021. The QC area tied with Bloomington for the lowest unemployment rate last month.

Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in October according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate decreased in 12 metro areas, increased in one and was unchanged in one.

“Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for more than a year and a half,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in Wednesday’s release. “Employers and job seekers alike are encouraged to take advantage of the employment services IDES has to offer to participate in the expanding labor market.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,700), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA (+5.1%, +9,300), and the Chicago Metro Division (+3.9%, +142,800).

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas each); Mining and Construction and Other Services (13 areas each); Education and Health Services (12 areas); Wholesale Trade (11 areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (10 areas); Professional and Business Services and Government (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.3 points to 5.9%), the Chicago Metro Division (-0.7 point to 4.4%) and the QC area (-0.7 point to 3.5%). The unemployment rate increased slightly in the Kankakee MSA (+0.1 point to 5.3%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Champaign-Urbana MSA (3.7%).