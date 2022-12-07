Local author Bill Mueller will lead a presentation about his book “Time to Ship Another Steer” at the Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch, 105 Main Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

“Time to Ship Another Steer,” published in 2018, is a collection of Mueller’s memories growing up on his family’s farm in Kenosha, Wisconsin as one of 11 children. Mueller hopes his book will help teach people what rural living was like in the 1950s and 1960s and help future generations of his family members understand their family’s history.

“Time to Ship Another Steer” is Mueller’s second book. He also wrote “Come Drive With Me!” in 2015 to recount his many experiences—some humorous and entertaining—as a driver’s education teacher in eastern Iowa.

Mueller taught eighth-grade government and history for 34 years in Maquoketa, Iowa, where he currently lives, before retiring in 2013. He now uses his time to write and teach driver’s education courses.

To learn more about Mueller and his book, anyone interested may attend. Individuals do not have to read the book to attend. Call the Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch at 563-242-5355 to register. Registration is encouraged but not required.