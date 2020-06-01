QC area cities issue 9 p.m. curfew effective today

Cities in the Quad Cities, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, along with Silvis and Milan, have issued curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday until further notice.

The decision comes after multiple events of civil unrest were reported in Davenport on Sunday night.

Scott County announced curfew earlier on Monday morning.

Travel to and from work during the Curfew Hours is permitted. City and government officials, City and government employees (e.g., police, fire, public works), military personnel, and medical personnel, or credentialed members of the news media are exempted from the order.



Anyone who is not indoors during the Curfew Hours should be prepared to show valid identification.