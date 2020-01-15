QC area covered in ice to start the day; travel not advised on part of I-80

UPDATE: Ice is causing accidents and road closures throughout the area.
U.S. Highway 61 northbound is blocked due to a crash between County Road Y60 and Iowa Route 136 near Delmar.
Travel is not advised on several ice-covered highways, including Interstate 80 between Exit 205 at County Road V38 near Victor and Exit 280 at County Road Y30 near Durant, U.S. Highway 67 between Iowa Route 136 in Clinton and U.S. Highway 52 in Sabula, and Iowa 136 between U.S. 67 in Clinton and U.S. 61 near Maquoketa.
EARLIER UPDATE: Road conditions are icy this morning and travel is not advised on Interstate 80 west of the Quad Cities.
Metro area streets are either partially or completely covered by ice, according to both the Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation.