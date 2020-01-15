QC area covered in ice to start the day; travel not advised on part of I-80

Accidents this morning slow traffic on U.S. Highway 61 northbound near Delmar, Iowa just south of Maquoketa. (Josh Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Ice is causing accidents and road closures throughout the area.

U.S. Highway 61 northbound is blocked due to a crash between County Road Y60 and Iowa Route 136 near Delmar.

Travel is not advised on several ice-covered highways, including Interstate 80 between Exit 205 at County Road V38 near Victor and Exit 280 at County Road Y30 near Durant, U.S. Highway 67 between Iowa Route 136 in Clinton and U.S. Highway 52 in Sabula, and Iowa 136 between U.S. 67 in Clinton and U.S. 61 near Maquoketa.

EARLIER UPDATE: Road conditions are icy this morning and travel is not advised on Interstate 80 west of the Quad Cities.

Metro area streets are either partially or completely covered by ice, according to both the Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation.

If you’re hitting the area roadways today take it easy. According to the Iowa DOT travel map, I-80 is blocked due to numerous crashes (near West Branch) — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 15, 2020

SLOW DOWN! INSTANT ICE!! Freezing drizzle is making it's way across the area this morning, creating dangerous conditions on untreated roads. It will freeze on your windshield too! pic.twitter.com/EXlmTNcXJY — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 15, 2020

Freezing rain will create very icy and hazardous roads and sidewalks this morning. Use extreme caution if traveling. #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/pIL3ohwBxo — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 15, 2020

Road conditions are icy this morning and travel is not advised on I-80 west of the Quad Cities. Metro area streets either partially or completely covered by ice. #qctraffic #qcweather pic.twitter.com/2i6BLctS0a — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) January 15, 2020

We're on traffic this morning… numerous reports of icy road ways… We are en route to Westbound I-80 near West Branch to check out the roads there. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/pITsi003VP — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 15, 2020

We’re dealing with ice on the roads right now. @TheJoshAVinson is riding around the QC to let you know what you’ll see when you head out the door. Coverage on Local 4 News This Morning. https://t.co/coK79ERNER — Alexandria Ikomoni (@AIkomoniTV) January 15, 2020

Mile Marker 271: Several crashes along Interstate 80 (Rose Ave) here in Iowa headed Westbound pic.twitter.com/yFy9ejnM8l — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 15, 2020

It’s blurry but we got a jack knifed 18 wheeler here on I-80 right before mile marker 271 pic.twitter.com/Vnk3gqW0oz — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 15, 2020