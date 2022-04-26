Much-needed sidewalk improvements are coming to areas around schools in five northwest Illinois communities, with the help of $1.25 million in federal funding.

In Illinois, 57 projects out of 102 applications were chosen — totaling over $12.3 million in federal funding, including Moline, Rock Island, Aledo, Kewanee and Galesburg. A link to all the awarded projects can be found here.

The Safe Routes to School program focuses on projects that help support the health and safety of children walking and biking to school.

“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a recent release announcing the grants. “Paired with our Rebuild Illinois capital plan, these federal dollars are another way we’re bringing quality of life improvements to communities all across the state.”

Administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary and middle schools. Improvements include new sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education, and outreach programs.

Each project of the following projects will get $250,000 in federal funding: