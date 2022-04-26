Much-needed sidewalk improvements are coming to areas around schools in five northwest Illinois communities, with the help of $1.25 million in federal funding.
In Illinois, 57 projects out of 102 applications were chosen — totaling over $12.3 million in federal funding, including Moline, Rock Island, Aledo, Kewanee and Galesburg. A link to all the awarded projects can be found here.
The Safe Routes to School program focuses on projects that help support the health and safety of children walking and biking to school.
“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a recent release announcing the grants. “Paired with our Rebuild Illinois capital plan, these federal dollars are another way we’re bringing quality of life improvements to communities all across the state.”
Administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary and middle schools. Improvements include new sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education, and outreach programs.
Each project of the following projects will get $250,000 in federal funding:
- Moline: Upgrade existing sidewalks on 10th Street and 16th Avenue, as well as to improve sidewalk ramps and crosswalks, in the area of Lincoln-Irving Elementary School. In addition, traffic signals on 16th Avenue will be upgraded with additional pedestrian safety features. The entire project cost is $312,500 with Moline paying the additional $62,500 out of the city budget.
- Kewanee: Improve access, safety and accessibility to Belle Alexander Elementary School, from several large residential areas without sidewalks, including Prairie Green apartments.
- Aledo: New ADA-compliant sidewalk on South 6th Street from Southeast 8th Avenue to Southwest 3rd Avenue, eliminating gaps in the area of Mercer County Intermediate/ Apollo Elementary. Combined with other projects, these improvements will provide pedestrian connections between the east and west sides of town.
- Rock Island: Improve three pedestrian routes to Denkmann Elementary School with ramps and crosswalks, along 20th Avenue, 41st Street and 22nd Avenue.
- Galesburg: Eliminate sidewalk gaps, improve deteriorated sidewalks and install ADA enhancements around King Elementary/Lombard Middle School.