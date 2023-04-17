The Arc of the Quad Cities Area will get $220,258 from the Illinois Human Services Capital Investment Grant Program, as part of over $14 million in awards to 70 human services providers throughout the state.

The grants are being provided through the first-ever competitive Human Services Capital Investment Grant program, designed to help social service providers address physical construction and accessibility needs.

Michael Glanz, executive director of The Arc of the Quad Cities, said recently that the grant will support the expansion of residential services in Moline to four people with disabilities (a building remodel for a group home) and improve the safety and efficiency of the employment opportunities offered to people with disabilities at Arc Industries.

Michael Glanz is executive director of The Arc of the Quad Cities Area.

“With these funds, we are able to continue to chart a path of growth and innovation for services for people with disabilities in the Illinois Quad Cities,” Glanz said. “We are all affected by the rising costs of inflation, which have dramatically affected the ability of The Arc to invest in quality programs through capital improvement — which is why this partnership with Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Department of Human Services allowing The Arc to invest in this way is so important.”

Arc promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.

“Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, I am proud to announce that we are awarding more than $14 million to 70 human services organizations from 24 counties up and down the state to address much-needed infrastructure improvements,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a recent release. “Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services. Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment.”

“When people need help, human service providers are there to answer the call and provide resources and care,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “These grants will ensure that this great work is delivered at its best by strengthening and addressing infrastructure needs. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, IDHS, and DCEO for making these grants possible and always putting the wellbeing of Illinoisans first.”

This first-of-its-kind “small capital” initiative, administered by IDHS and DCEO, awarded organizations in 24 counties $50,000-$250,000 through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

This $14 million in funding will address much-needed capital improvements for eligible Illinois not-for-profit human services providers. Each awardee has worked with one or more of IDHS’ six divisions: Developmental Disabilities, Early Childhood, Family and Community Services, Mental Health, Rehabilitation Services, and/or Substance Use Prevention & Recovery.

Another grant recipient is Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center in Henry County, which is getting $176,141.

Illinois received more than 450 applications from human services providers throughout the state. The program was designed to prioritize disproportionately impacted areas, the expansion of human services, and to address fire prevention and mitigation (e.g., installation/replacement of fire sprinkler systems/fireproof doors, etc.).