QC-area library friends group earns literacy grant

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the recent award of about $34,000 in youth literacy grants to Iowa teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations.

Among the recipients is Friends of the Columbus Junction Library in Columbus Junction, Iowa. The group received $2,000, a news release says.

The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. Grants awarded to Iowa organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 5,990 residents.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s fall grants aim to support nearly 760 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across the 46 states in which Dollar General currently operates.