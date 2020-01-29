QC area nursing homes fined

The Illinois Department of Public Health released its nursing home violation report for quarter four of 2019.

On the list of violators was Generations of Rock Island, who is on the list for the third quarter in a row.

They’re being fined $25,000 for failure to safely secure a wheelchair in a facility transport van, not providing proper training to transport staff, and not having a means of communicating in emergency situations.

Also receiving a fine was Seminary Manor in Galesburg. They’re being fined $25,000 for over-dosing a patient’s medication leading to the patient having seizures.

We reached out to both facilities for comment but have not heard back yet.