QC area police memorial service set for May 2

A memorial service to honor the local 47 police officers killed in the line-of-duty is set to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

The public is invited. Highlights include a video presentation, music, and guest speakers. Quad-City area police agencies will attend.

Among those honored will be the late Chief Terry Engle, Hampton Police Department.

After the first part of the service is completed at LifeBridge Church, 1107 Wisconsin Ave., Davenport, a motorcade will travel from the church to the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave, Rock Island., the site of the police memorial.

About 3:30 p.m., the second part of the event, which includes a wreath ceremony, will begin. Gold Star Families and representative police agencies will place a carnation on the law enforcement wreath.

The service should conclude before 4 p.m. In the event of rain or severe weather, the entire memorial will be inside the church.

For more information, visit https://www.qcleom.com/ or visit the memorial Facebook page.