Quad-City area police will observe the National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Galesburg Police Department will host the 2023 National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. at Standish Park, 42 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that police departments nationwide host on the first Tuesday in August each year. It is designed to promote police-community partnerships by bringing law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

“We are very excited for the upcoming National Night Out,” said Police Chief Russell Idle. “This is a really great opportunity to connect with our citizens, build positive relationships, and provide a nice event for the community.”

The National Night Out event will include a K9 demonstration, and the Police Department will provide hot dogs and water. Local groups, organizations, and clubs are also invited to join the evening with exhibits and activities.

This is the third year the Galesburg Police Department has hosted a National Night Out event for the community. the first two events were very well-attended.

The Muscatine Police Department, along with the City of Muscatine and Keep Muscatine Beautiful, will observe National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. on Taylor Street in the Taylor Park area.

A deejay, bounce house, games, STEM tents by local businesses, bike rodeo, K9 demonstrations, display of emergency vehicles and food will be featured, along with Hy-Vee Market Grille.

The event will also celebrate the recent installation of the spray fountain and pickle ball court. The City of Muscatine allocated funds for events in the south end of town. “We’re hoping this serves the entire community but also reaches the neighbors in the area,” a news release says.