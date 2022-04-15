A Davenport woman and a Clinton man are among volunteers to be celebrated next week.

Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will induct the 2022 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame members and present the Excellence in Mentoring awards to two individuals in a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol building on Thursday, April 21 at 2:30 p.m.



Being selected for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the most prestigious state-level honor volunteers can receive, as recognition of extraordinary donations of volunteer service to their communities, according to a release from Volunteer Iowa. The 2022 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees include:

Tabinda Cheema, Davenport

Greg Fier, Clinton

Herbert Hazewinkel Jr., Peosta

Dr. Steven Meyer, Sioux City

Pam Schoffner, Polk City

Edna Schrandt, Decorah

Tom Townsend, Dubuque

VaxDSM Project, Des Moines

Kathy Waychoff, Fairfax

Cheema is the backbone of volunteerism that occurs not only within her faith-based community but into the wider community as well. She serves to improve social conditions that are brought on by food insecurity and income disparity, both as a cook at Churches United and as volunteer at the Bettendorf Food Pantry, according to the Volunteer Iowa site.

Tabinda Cheema

Cheema also serves on the board for Crop Hunger Walk QC, where she collects donations, rallies community members to participate in the walk, and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to fight hunger locally and globally.

She is currently serving with World Relief Quad Cities to rally the community and her mosque in welcoming and supporting refugee Afghan and Iraqi families being resettled in the area. As an immigrant herself, Tabinda can relate to newly arrived individuals and families, and helps them understand U.S. cultures and customs, while honoring their cultural backgrounds and practices. She helped World Relief welcome refugees by providing prayer rugs, the Quran, Halal meat and culturally appropriate clothing.

She has taken families grocery shopping, and even set up a clothing store of sorts in her garage, filled with donated clothing items available for newly resettled families to “shop” for what they need. She has made calls to find needed items for families, be it a washing machine, school supplies, or kids bicycles.

Cheema is also instilling the importance of volunteering within her own family. Often she engages her children to assist at events or organizing and packing items at the food pantry.

She never says that she is too busy. Every day, she does something somewhere for others. As her nominator stated, “Tabinda’s goal in life is simply to help others and make them feel welcome. She does this regularly by bridging the gap for newly arrived immigrants, the Quad Cities Muslim community, and the wider community.”

Fier has overcome the adversity of total quadriplegia due to Multiple Sclerosis (MS) to become an incredibly productive service leader as well as an advocate and inspiration for others with MS and other disabilities, according to Volunteer Iowa.

Greg Fier

As his physical abilities steadily dwindled from MS, his determination to serve his community grew. He focuses his creative talents, communication skills and technical learning ability to contribute to the community in many ways.

Fier began his advocacy work when he joined the Clinton MS Support group. Soon state and local politicians and leaders got to know Greg, who taught them about the many issues that people with MS and various disabilities face. Greg became one of the main organizers of a fundraiser for the National MS Society, the MS’issippi Walk-n-Roll, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the National MS Society since 2013.

Years ago, Fier made it his personal mission to provide hands-free technology and technical assistance for a local musician who had been diagnosed with MS. Greg spearheaded a fundraising project to cover the costs for this one individual.

Greg then engaged friends, families, and the local MS support group to establish a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide individuals living with MS support and resources to remain independent in their own homes. The Bob Finch Memorial Fund has contributed over $40,000 to cover the cost of projects that span from installing stairway lifts and hardwood floors to fully remodeling bathrooms and purchasing vans.

Fier remains a dedicated advocate for people with disabilities, participating with local, state, and national advocacy groups. Much of his advocacy has centered on caregiver support, focusing on residential caregivers being fairly compensated and treated with respect and flexibility.

Greg’s extraordinary creative and collaborative talents have allowed him to serve in ways that few others can, the website says. It’s tempting to ignore Greg’s disability in judging his accomplishments, which are extraordinary on their own. He would be the first to say that the technology he uses makes what he does easy and anyone who wants to can do anything he does. In fact, it’s his mission to help others do everything they can and want to do.

Because Fier focuses on life’s commonalities and service to others, people see him as a friend and an inspiration. He doesn’t cover up the hard reality that he faces, but he counters it with a warmth that draws people in and makes others feel that they too can accomplish good things and have fun while they’re at it.

Most importantly, his openness about his condition and living a full life addresses the emotional condition of many people with severe disabilities, providing them with hope. He sees a future where people with disabilities are welcomed for their contributions to society and not seen as burdens to it. Greg demonstrates that no matter what cards you’re dealt, life is what you make it.

Fier is dedicating his award to his caregivers and all home and community-based caregivers who give so much of themselves. As he states, “I hope that my ability to volunteer shines as a testament to how keeping disabled and elderly folks in their homes and communities instead of institutions is better for all of us.”

The Excellence in Mentoring Awards gives Iowa MENTOR certified programs the opportunity to recognize outstanding long-time youth mentors. The recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Mentoring Award are:

Matt Guess, West Des Moines

Mike Leerar, Garner

For profiles of all the Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees, visit https://www.volunteeriowa.org/hof. For profiles of the Excellence in Mentoring award recipients, visit https://www.iowamentoring.org/news/events/excellence-mentoring-awards.