Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts, including many in the Quad Cities region.
More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants, a news release says.
“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”
From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used for:
- fiction and/or non-fiction books
- educational CDs and DVDs
- library subscriptions
- electronic resources
- new computers
- Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.
For more information, visit here. Libraries tat received grants include:
Abingdon: Abingdon-Avon SD #276 – $850
Aledo: Mercer County School District #404 – $1,052.27
Annawan: Annawan Community Unit District #226 – $850
Biggsville: West Central SD 235 – $850
Burlington: Central Community Unit School District #301 -$3,747.09
Bushnell: Bushnell-Prairie City CUSD #170 – $850
Colona: Colona Grade School District #190 – $850
LaSalle: LaSalle-Peru Township High SD #120 – $1,012.79
London Mills: Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 – $850
Moline: Moline-Coal Valley CUSD 40 – $6,014.76
Monmouth: United CUSD #304 – $850
Monmouth: Monmouth-Roseville CUSD 238 -$1,255.92
Morrison: Morrison Community Unit School District #6 – $850
Port Byron: Riverdale Community Unit District #100 – $908.90
Princeton: Princeton Elementary SD 115 – $850
Princeton: Princeton Township High SD 500 – $850
Prophetstown: Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUD 3 – $850
Rock Falls: Rock Falls Township High School #301 – $850
Rock Falls: Rock Falls Elementary School District #13 – $850
Rock Falls: Regional Office of Education 47 -$850
Rock Island: Rock Island-Milan School District #41 -$5,061.85
Sherrard: Sherrard CUSD #200 – $1,138.33
Silvis: Carbon Cliff-Barstow District #36 – $850
Sterling: Sterling CUSD #5 – $2,669.16
Taylor Ridge: Rockridge Community Unit School District #300 – $850
Woodhull: Alwood CUSD #225 – $850