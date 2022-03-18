Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts, including many in the Quad Cities region.

More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants, a news release says.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used for:

fiction and/or non-fiction books

educational CDs and DVDs

library subscriptions

electronic resources

new computers

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.

For more information, visit here. Libraries tat received grants include:

Abingdon: Abingdon-Avon SD #276 – $850

Aledo: Mercer County School District #404 – $1,052.27

Annawan: Annawan Community Unit District #226 – $850

Biggsville: West Central SD 235 – $850

Burlington: Central Community Unit School District #301 -$3,747.09

Bushnell: Bushnell-Prairie City CUSD #170 – $850

Colona: Colona Grade School District #190 – $850

LaSalle: LaSalle-Peru Township High SD #120 – $1,012.79

London Mills: Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 – $850

Moline: Moline-Coal Valley CUSD 40 – $6,014.76

Monmouth: United CUSD #304 – $850

Monmouth: Monmouth-Roseville CUSD 238 -$1,255.92

Morrison: Morrison Community Unit School District #6 – $850

Port Byron: Riverdale Community Unit District #100 – $908.90

Princeton: Princeton Elementary SD 115 – $850

Princeton: Princeton Township High SD 500 – $850

Prophetstown: Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUD 3 – $850

Rock Falls: Rock Falls Township High School #301 – $850

Rock Falls: Rock Falls Elementary School District #13 – $850

Rock Falls: Regional Office of Education 47 -$850

Rock Island: Rock Island-Milan School District #41 -$5,061.85

Sherrard: Sherrard CUSD #200 – $1,138.33

Silvis: Carbon Cliff-Barstow District #36 – $850

Sterling: Sterling CUSD #5 – $2,669.16

Taylor Ridge: Rockridge Community Unit School District #300 – $850

Woodhull: Alwood CUSD #225 – $850



