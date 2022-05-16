Two fallen Vietnam War veterans will be honored May 27 with a ceremony renaming part of a street in Keithsburg, Ill.

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) passed House Joint Resolution 28 that designates 76th Street in Keithsburg from Jackson Street to Illinois 17 as the “PO2 Robert Holloway and PO3 Ronald Crose Memorial Highway.”

State Sen. Neil Anderson was the chief sponsor of the bill in the Senate. A ceremony will be held to honor U.S. Naval Petty Officer Second Class Holloway and Petty Officer Third Class Crose to show respect for their service. Both men were born in Keithsburg and both died while serving their country in South Vietnam, according to a Monday release.

The ceremony (including Swanson, Anderson and State Rep. Norine Hammond) will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 5 p.m., at Keithsburg Veterans Memorial Park, 401 Main Street.

The state bill says it is proper to honor and respect to the truly great individuals who have served our country and have gone above and beyond the call of duty in truly heroic acts. Robert Holloway was born in Keithsburg on Dec. 29, 1942 and he died while serving his country on Feb. 20, 1966 at age 23.

Ronald Crose was born in Keithsburg on Dec. 10, 1945 and was killed in action while serving his country on Nov. 24, 1967 at age 21.

This legislation requested the Illinois Department of Transportation to erect at suitable locations, appropriate plaques or signs giving notice of the name “PO2 Robert Holloway and PO3 Ronald Crose Memorial Highway” and that suitable copies of the resolution be presented to the families of Holloway and Crose, and the Mayor of Keithsburg.