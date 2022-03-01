The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced the issuance of more than $65.6 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (October – December).

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans, which fund wastewater, storm water, and drinking water projects, the news release says.

The city of Galena in Jo Daviess county will demolish the existing industrial park pump station and construct a new water main. Improvements will address water flow, hydraulic problems and pressure issues the city’s water system has had. The loan amount is $1,435,991.47, and the principal forgiveness is $400,000, the release says.

“Communities throughout Illinois continue to face the challenges of aging wastewater and drinking water infrastructure,” said Director John J. Kim. “The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund provides cost-saving loans to communities and water reclamation districts to meet the needs of their residents and customers.”

Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and storm-water projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects.

The programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through Gov. jB Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

Projects funded in FY22 receive an interest rate of just 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.

A complete list of FY22 second quarter loan recipients is below. For more information about Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund, visit here.