The latest exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, features a spectacular display of art by 19 local artists.

Shayla Ray Afflerbaugh’s painting based on “The Ugly Duckling.”

As part of the new “Tails from Tales: Storybook Beasts,” a panel of judges from the Putnam chose artists to create colorful, fanciful, beautiful works based on their favorite children’s book.

The Putnam provided a list of 100 books that they could choose from, and there is a reproduction of each selected book cover next to the artwork, museum marketing director Scott Peake said Tuesday. The artworks are displayed gallery style on the walls throughout the exhibit.

Abi Kongkouonh’s “The Velveteen Rabbit”

This exhibit brings the nostalgia of all your favorite children’s stories to life with animals from the Putnam’s collection. Some of the stories that are featured include The Mitten by Jan Brett, The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile by Bernard Waber, plus many other childhood favorites.

Sam McFarland’s “Just So Stories for Little Children.”

The exhibit features a reading nook with copies of books so visitors will be able to relax and read an old childhood favorite or discover a new favorite book during their visit.

“The support and interest that the Putnam received to be a part of this exhibit by the artistic community in the Quad Cities was overwhelming and we are so grateful to be able to work with these incredible talents to create something special and memorable for our community,” according to a Putnam release.

Shae Stamler’s “I’ll Love You Forever”

The 19 participating artists (and their inspiration) are:

Gaye Burnett’s “The Pheasant’s Tale”

Atlanta Fulscher (who goes by Atlanta Dawn as an artist) posted recently on Facebook that she chose the children’s book “Minn of the Mississippi,” about a snapping turtle traveling down the Mississippi.

Atlanta Dawn’s “Minn of the Mississippi”

“19 local artists participated and created unique art for their chosen children’s book and they are amazing!” she wrote. “The exhibit is officially open and worth checking it along with all the other fun stuff and exhibitions at The Putnam.”

Jason Platt’s “The Wind in the Willows”

These artworks will be on display throughout the duration of the exhibit, through May 28, 2024.