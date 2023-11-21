The latest exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, features a spectacular display of art by 19 local artists.
As part of the new “Tails from Tales: Storybook Beasts,” a panel of judges from the Putnam chose artists to create colorful, fanciful, beautiful works based on their favorite children’s book.
The Putnam provided a list of 100 books that they could choose from, and there is a reproduction of each selected book cover next to the artwork, museum marketing director Scott Peake said Tuesday. The artworks are displayed gallery style on the walls throughout the exhibit.
This exhibit brings the nostalgia of all your favorite children’s stories to life with animals from the Putnam’s collection. Some of the stories that are featured include The Mitten by Jan Brett, The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile by Bernard Waber, plus many other childhood favorites.
The exhibit features a reading nook with copies of books so visitors will be able to relax and read an old childhood favorite or discover a new favorite book during their visit.
“The support and interest that the Putnam received to be a part of this exhibit by the artistic community in the Quad Cities was overwhelming and we are so grateful to be able to work with these incredible talents to create something special and memorable for our community,” according to a Putnam release.
The 19 participating artists (and their inspiration) are:
- Nikki Ponce – “Aesop’s Fables”
- Heidi Hernandez – “Alligators All Around”
- Lisa Mahar – “Armadillo Rodeo”
- Amber Williams – “Bambi: The Story of a Life in the Forest”
- Amanda Hesse – “The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse”
- Gwen Patton – “Flossie & the Fox”
- Ellie Day – “Frog and Toad are Friends”
- John Soukup – “Gator”
- Shae Stamler – “I’ll Love You Forever”
- Sam McFarland – “Just So Stories for Little Children”
- Tina Browder – “Marshmallow”
- Atlanta Fulscher – “Minn of the Mississippi”
- Haley McAndrews – “The Great Kapok: A Tale of the Amazon Rain Forest”
- Gaye Burnett – “The Pheasant’s Tale or Was It Its Tail?”
- Shayla Ray Afflerbaugh – “The Ugly Duckling”
- Abi Kongkouonh – “The Velveteen Rabbit”
- Kelvin Mason – “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”
- Jason Platt – “The Wind in the Willows”
- Kylie Morency – “Winnie the Pooh”
Atlanta Fulscher (who goes by Atlanta Dawn as an artist) posted recently on Facebook that she chose the children’s book “Minn of the Mississippi,” about a snapping turtle traveling down the Mississippi.
“19 local artists participated and created unique art for their chosen children’s book and they are amazing!” she wrote. “The exhibit is officially open and worth checking it along with all the other fun stuff and exhibitions at The Putnam.”
These artworks will be on display throughout the duration of the exhibit, through May 28, 2024.