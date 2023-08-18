From today, Aug. 18, to Oct. 6, 2023, Quad City Arts presents sculptural paintings by Amanda Mulcahy, oil paintings by Tim Olson, and oil paintings by Barbara Curtis.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception tonight (at 1713 2nd Ave., Rock Island) from 6 to 8 p.m., where the artists will be present, and refreshments will be served.

Amanda Mulcahy, of Chicago, has a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her multidisciplinary work is guided by the desire to understand how natural processes unfold. This series of soft sculptural paintings explores gestures and the buildup of marks over time through successive layers of painting, drawing, and embroidery on fabric that is stretched over cut boards and stuffed with Polyfil.

By the end of the artistic process, each piece becomes a unique colorful and organically shaped painting.

Tim Olson, of Dubuque, is an artist with a background in both photography and painting from Loras College. His portraiture work combines regional subject matter with historical painting styles. He began the series by painting mug shots of people who were arrested, in the style of early Netherlandish painters.

Every piece has a thematic approach to creating this dialogue between Midwestern life and historic art in an interesting and sometimes comical way.

Barbara Curtis, of Urbana, Ill., as engaged in and studied art all of her life, finally earning a Master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2021. Her series of paintings are about independence and the ability to survive in a medium which we are composed of, and which can kill us.

This material is water, and each piece depicts people in the act of swimming, while “searching for independence.”

In addition to the gallery, the artists’ works can be seen and purchased online HERE.