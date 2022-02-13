Matt Jackson, of East Moline, is about to start a whirlwind trek across the United States to compete in several Ironman and Triathlon events.

“In 2017 I made the decision to complete my first Ironman. With a background in running and one marathon under my belt, I sought the title of ‘Ironman,’ he said in a news release. “I had no experience swimming, and my childhood bike was a BMX to get me to school.”

“After eight solid months of training, Mike Reilly announced me as an Ironman at Madison with a time of 11:38:36,” he said. “After posting a decent time, I was hooked and completed my second Ironman five weeks later. My new goal was to qualify for the Ironman World Championship in Kona,” said Jackson.

Kicking off his 2022 events will be a Full Ironman Distance Event at the Two Rivers YMCA on Saturday, Feb. 19. He will start his day when the YMCA opens by swimming 4,225 yards (2.4 miles) in the pool, followed by 112 miles on a bike in the Wellness Center. He will cap off the day running 26.2 miles on a Y treadmill.

After this event at the Y, Jackson will compete in the following schedule on his self-proclaimed “Road to Kona:”

May 7 – Ironman World Championship St. George

May 22 – Ironman Chattanooga 70.3

June 26 – Ironman Steelhead 70.3

July 23 – Iowa DeWitt Sprint Triathlon

July 30 – Route 66 70.3

Aug. 20 – Great Illini 70.3

Oct. 8 – Ironman World Championship Kona.

In support of his journey, the Two Rivers YMCA will hold a fitness challenge called “Ironman: Road to Kona Challenge” where participants have nine weeks to complete the full distance of an Ironman event at their own pace.

The challenge begins March 1 and ends on May 7. The cost is $20 for Y members and $30 for community members. An optional Road to Kona t-shirt, tank top, or long-sleeved shirt are available for purchase.