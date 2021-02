The 14th Judicial Circuit judges have voted to select attorney Derek L. Hancks as an associate judge of the 14h Judicial Circuit.

Marcia M. Meis, director of the administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, made the announcement Friday in a news release.

Hancks earned his undergraduate degree in 1986 from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, and his juris doctor in 1989 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.

Hancks currently has a solo practice in Moline.