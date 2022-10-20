“Where in the World Are Dick & Mary?,” a new book by Dick Fislar, of Rock Island, has been released.

Over the years, Dick and Mary Fislar have traveled to all 50 states and more than 130 countries and six continents. This book recounts some of their exciting, funny, and breathtaking adventures, a news release says.

“Seeing the world from cruise ships, airplanes, motor coaches, and even evacuation helicopters, Dick and Mary know that travel is about more than just the destinations. It’s about the unique experiences you have along the way,” the release says.

The 332-page hardcover book was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit the online bookstore here.