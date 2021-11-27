QC author Sean Leary to hold book signing for new novel Sunday

“What if the three wise men were ninja wizards, part of a secret society of warriors sent to protect Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus from the evil of King Herod and Satan, who sought to kill the holy family before they made it to Bethlehem?”

That’s the pulse-pounding premise Quad Cities-based author Sean Leary explores in “The Arimathean,” his new action-adventure novel.

“The book is an action-packed popcorn tale that’s part ‘Lord of the Rings’ and part the Bible, merging the worlds of sword and sorcery action with a faith-affirming saga of belief, perseverance and the ultimate good vs. the ultimate evil,” a news release says. “It’s a wild, fun, roller coaster ride of a novel that tells a totally different and fantastic version of the Christmas story!”

Leary will autograph copies of “The Arimathean” during a book signing noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Book Rack, 4764 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

The first in a saga of three books, “The Arimathean” is followed by “The Blood of Destiny” and “Black Knight Apocalypse.”

Distributed by Ingram Books and Amazon.com, the novel is available in bookstores worldwide, all online bookstores, as an ebook at smashwords.com and at SeanLeary.com.

“The Arimathean” has been recognized by multiple authors and publications:

“It’s fantastic!” said Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks (“March”). “What a wonderfully imaginative idea!”

“This book rocks!” raved best-selling crime fiction author Matthew Clemens (“No One Will Hear You”).

“It’s got ninja wizards, zombies, vampires, demons, monsters and Jesus — this is the most fun book I’ve read in a long time!” wrote Yahoo! News Chicago.

Diana Gabaldon, author of the “Outlander” series, called the novel “a truly original idea” and “a very imaginative and fun book.”