QC author’s 2nd graphic novel for kids on recommended list

“Middle School Misadventures: Operation Hat Heist,” Davenport author illustrator Jason Platt’s second graphic novel, has been named to the Texas Library Association’s (TLA) 2021 Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List.

The TLA is the country’s largest state library association. Platt’s debut graphic novel, “Middle School Misadventures,” was named to the 2020 list as well, a news release says.

Released on Dec. 1, the list is a recommended reading list of 83 graphic novels nationwide designed for children in grades K-5. The books were selected by public and school librarians who are members of the Texas Library Association’s Children’s Round Table, which promotes services to children and young people.

“Operation Hat Heist’ is one of 51 books selected for the grades 3-5 category.

See the complete 2021 list at https://txla.org/tools-resources/reading-lists/little-maverick/current-list/

Published by Little, Brown for Young Readers (LBYR), a division of Hachette Book Group, the Middle School Misadventures series features a group of friends as they navigate the ins and outs of middle school and its unpredictable predicaments.

In Platt’s second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, main character Newell’s favorite hat gets taken away at school. With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!

Geared toward children 8-12 years of age, the 232-page book is available in both paperback and hardcover form through various retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Platt is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with a degree in illustration. In 2015 he was accepted by unanimous vote into the National Cartoonists Society.

About the Texas Library Association

The Texas Library Association (TLA) was established in 1902 to promote, support, and improve library services in Texas. It is the largest state library association in the U.S. Its 6,000+ members represent all library types: academic, public, school and special. Learn more at https://txla.org/.

