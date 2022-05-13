In the Philippine Sea, Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brock Pauley, from Moline, assigned to the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, conducts pre-flight checks on an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brock Pauley, right, from Moline, assigned to the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, conducts pre-flight checks on an EA-18G Growler with Cmdr. Michael Stengel, left, commanding officer of VAQ-133, and Lt. Drake Sadler, from Louisville, Ky., on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” a news release says.