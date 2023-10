The Davenport City Council revoked a bar’s outdoor liquor license, but the bar’s owner says the council is targeting his business.

Yoshi’s Bar and Filipino Canteen on 3rd St. can no longer serve alcohol outside the building. City officials say they removed the outdoor drinking privileges in response to several problems involving the building.

As Fox 18’s Victoria Frazier reports, the bar’s owner says his business isn’t the only one with these problems.