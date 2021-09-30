QC “Battle of the Bald” benefits young cancer patient

An elementary school in Moline raised thousands of dollars for a student battling cancer with a hair-losing proposition.

Denkmann Elementary student Jose Lopez was diagnosed with brain cancer and leukemia last spring. The school’s principal came up with the idea to get students to raise money. He promised to get a mohawk if they collected $2021 dollars by the end of the month. It only took them a few days to hit the goal. That prompted Wednesday’s “Battle of the Bald.”

Students and employees raised more than $4,000 in two weeks. They gave that check to Jose’s grandmother at today’s event.