PCT Ebeam and Integration, LLC, a manufacturer of electron beam systems and provider of system integration services, on Tuesday announced a major expansion to the company’s manufacturing facility in northwest Davenport.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the PCT Ebeam offices, in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Park at 8700 Hillandale Avenue, Davenport.

Work on the 30,000-square-foot addition will begin immediately, according to a Tuesday company release. Point Builders has been selected as the construction partner for this project.

“This expansion will provide much needed space to increase our fabrication and assembly capacity.” PCT president Karl Swanson said in the release. “The growing international demand for our electron beam systems and our system integration solutions has driven this need. We will now have the opportunity to build more machines and improve our workflow.”

As a result of the expansion, the company plans to hire 10 to 15 more team members over the next three years. For more information, click HERE.