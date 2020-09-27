QC Beats online audio streaming service seeks original music from Quad-City musicians

QC Beats, an online audio streaming service, will take submissions from local musicians during October.

Through a partnership of the Davenport Public Library, River Music Experience, and St. Ambrose University, QC Beats was created to showcase original music from Quad-City musicians.

Building a collection of featured local artists will expand the reach of the creative community by elevating musicians and connecting them with the larger community, according to a news release from the library.

QC Beats also will help support local musicians by paying them a $100 honorarium. It will feature artist biographies, upcoming show information, and links to the musicians’ other websites.

The Community Foundation of the Great River Bend’s Q2030 grant program funded the project.

Community members with a Davenport Public Library card, RME Membership, or are St. Ambrose students can download audio files. Everyone else will be able to stream music free.

Each year, a submission period will be open at least three weeks. This year, the submission period will be Oct. 1-31.

Submissions will be judged by curators – members of the Quad-City music community and library staff with a music background.

Artists can submit music through an online submission form located at qcbeats.org for artists to use. To learn more about the process, visit qcbeats.org/faq.