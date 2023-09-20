Several municipalities in the area will benefit from $19 million in new funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across Illinois.

Awarded under the Strong Communities Program (SCP), the initiative will provide funding to 68 units of local governments and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation, and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities.

The program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.

The QC area grants are:

Galesburg — $562,000

Kewanee — $163,000

Moline — $417,000

Monmouth — $212,000

Rock Island — $268,000

“My administration is committed to investing in communities across the state, especially those that have been historically underserved,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a Wednesday release on the program.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

“Thanks to the Strong Communities Program and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, this $19 million in funding will directly support local governments in their infrastructure restoration efforts. With a central focus on affordable housing developments, we’re investing in our most important resource – our people – for years to come.”

“Every Illinoisan deserves stable and affordable housing. Thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, we are leading with compassion and improving our communities,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “This $19 million investment will bolster our neighborhoods and ensure Illinois families have a place to call home.”

SCP was created in 2020 in response to the Illinois Community Revitalization Task Force that was created by the Illinois General Assembly to help address vacant and abandoned residential properties. This round of SCP provides grants up to $750,000 each to help Illinois municipalities, counties and land banks address local affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts.

The program aims to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences. As a result, SCP will help to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority has approved $19 million in new funding throughout the state.

“Vacant and abandoned properties continue to be a strain on local budgets and resources in communities throughout Illinois, which is why IHDA created the Strong Communities Program to assist local governments with their neighborhood revitalization efforts,” IHDA executive director Kristin Faust said. “Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA seeks to help communities transform these properties back into positive, revenue-generating assets for neighborhoods.”

SCP program funds reimburse applicants for costs related to the acquisition, rehabilitation and maintenance of abandoned residential properties and may also include reimbursements for tree, shrub and debris removal, lot treatment and greening and other reasonable construction costs associated with returning vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties to productive use.

“Investing in affordable housing uplifts our community and boosts our local economy,” said State Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). “We are taking strong strides toward revitalization and attracting investments in the communities that need it most. Cahokia Heights residents deserve sustainable, livable housing options and this funding will help the area continue to grow.”

The grants are funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will leverage IHDA’s ongoing state and federally funded initiatives to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment in underserved communities around the state.

A total of $30 million in grant funding has been awarded through over two application rounds.